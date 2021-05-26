Betty Jean Holtzclaw
JULY 25, 1928 — DEC. 26, 2020
ONTARIO
Betty Jean Holtzclaw, 92, slipped away peacefully at home December 26, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born July 25, 1928, in Weiser, Idaho, the daughter of Laurence P. and Alice B. (Harryman) Donaldson.
Betty graduated from Emmett High School in 1946. She married Elmer C. Holtzclaw October 28, 1949 and they resided in Emmett a year before moving to Ontario where she continued to live for the next 73 years.
Betty and Elmer managed Frank’s Roller Rink in Ontario and Liberty Roller Rink in Emmett for a number of years before Betty began working at Ore-Ida in 1957. She worked at Ore-Ida for 35 years, making many friends. She was the first woman in the company to be promoted to production foreman. She went out of her way to take care of “her people”. She was actively involved in a bowling league, softball team and the “Help Them to Hope” project at Ore-Ida and was known for arranging parties for retirees. After retiring in 1992, she continued organizing retiree parties for the next 25 years.
The most important thing to Betty was family and she loved to spend time and enjoy activities with them as often as possible, especially giving her grandkids lots of great experiences, from Yellowstone to Disney World to beach vacations.
Betty loved her cats. She was never without at least one, and usually had two or three. Her cats were part of her family. She had a great appreciation of nature and traveling to Hawaii, the Oregon coast and, McCall, ID. She took cross-country road trips, drove across Canada to visit her father’s birthplace, and made a special trip to England and Scotland. Betty was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and a Girl Scout leader for 12 years. She enjoyed gardening and her yard was always full of flowers. When she wasn’t in the garden she could be found crocheting doilies and afghans or sewing quilts. Friends and family were often the recipients of her handiwork. When Betty was diagnosed with diabetes, she attended a diabetes group at the local hospital and ended up organizing the meetings for several years. Betty was always doing something whether it was organizing class and family reunions, taking thousands of pictures, or taking helicopter and hot air balloon rides. It meant a lot to her to give to others.
She loved life, was always upbeat, loved to laugh and was always excited to try new things. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer (1987); brothers, Ralph and George Donaldson. She is survived by her daughter Pam Lytz (Bob), Kirkland, WA: sons, Mike Holtzclaw (Teri), Anchorage AK; Kevin Holtzclaw (Lara Shaw), Marietta, GA; Mark Holtzclaw, Ontario; sister, Elsie Donaldson, Ontario; sisters-in-law, Sharon Donaldson, Mountain Home, ID; Jeanenne Donaldson, Emmett, ID; eight grandchildren, Matthew L., Amanda, Brianna, Shane, Erica, Matthew H., Meghan, Dustin; five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank June and the Canyon Home Care and Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held December 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer of 2021.