Betty Alice Fisher
DEC. 24, 1929 — MARCH 9, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Betty Fisher (age 94) was born December 24, 1926 in Snohomish, Washington to Henry and Anna Froembgen and was the oldest of their three children. She died peacefully in Nampa, Idaho on March 9, 2021.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Howard, grandson Joshua Fisher, sister Gladys McGuire and brother Raymond Froembgen. Betty is survived by their four children: daughter Kathy Long and her husband Steve of Nampa, son Bob Fisher and his wife Connie of Spokane, WA, son Dick Fisher and his wife Susan of New Plymouth, and daughter Linda Fisher-Berlanga and her husband Oscar of Bend, OR; seven grandchildren: Laurel Tilzey and her husband Vanni of Nampa, Dr. Mike Long and his wife Scarlett of Nacogdoches, Texas, Melanie Miller and her husband JW of Spokane, Joelle Rumsey and her husband Brad of Spokane, Derek Fisher and his wife Maggie of Spokane, Emily Fisher of New Plymouth, and Elizabeth Fisher of San Luis Obispo, California; nine great-grandchildren: Rachel, Kaden and Cameron Tilzey of Nampa, Evan and Hannah Miller of Spokane, Brooklyn, Jack and Christine Rumsey of Spokane, Amelia Fisher of Spokane and Rhett Long of Nacogdoches, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Plymouth Friday July 23, 2021 at 11 am. Memorial gifts may be made to the New Plymouth Senior Center, Lutheran Hour Ministries or Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.