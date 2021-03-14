Betty Alice (Froembgen) Fisher
DEC. 24, 1926 — MARCH 9, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Betty Fisher (age 94) was born December 24, 1926 in Snohomish, Washington to Henry and Anna Froembgen and was the oldest of their three children. She died peacefully in Nampa, Idaho on March 9, 2021. Betty attended Zion Lutheran School in Snohomish from elementary through eighth grade and graduated from Snohomish High School. Betty was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the high school and young adult groups. Following high school Betty worked as a bookkeeper at a bank in Snohomish.
Betty met her future husband Howard Fisher when he visited his relatives in Snohomish. After a few back-and-forth trips between Idaho and Washington they were married on April 27, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish. Betty and Howard lived just East of New Plymouth for nearly 40 years where they had a dairy farm. Raising a family of four children, Betty was the ultimate farmer’s wife and assisted on the farm when needed. Once the kids were a bit older, Betty worked as a substitute rural mail carrier for nearly 25 years. She was a terrific cook and could always be counted on for a scrumptious chicken dinner after church on Sunday! Betty was also known throughout the area for her homemade cinnamon rolls and delicious rhubarb pies. Betty was always a gracious hostess and unexpected guests were cherished!
In 1986 Betty and Howard sold the farm to their son, Dick and wife Susan, who are still carrying on the farming tradition. They moved from the farm to a house on the boulevard in New Plymouth. As members of the New Plymouth Senior Center, they looked forward to socializing with friends and neighbors at many of the events held there, especially the dinners on Tuesday and Thursday. In retirement they traveled throughout the United States and to Europe. For 18 years they spent the winters in Mesa, Arizona making new friends from all over the US and Canada. They moved in November of 2015 to Edgewood Assisted Living in Fruitland. Howard passed away in October of 2017 after being married to Betty for over 71 years.
Betty and Howard were active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Plymouth. Betty had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing familiar traditional hymns. Numerous family and church activities took place at Immanuel over the years. She enjoyed hosting the women’s afternoon Bible study when they lived in New Plymouth. Their family and their church family were the center of their lives. Betty’s Christian faith remained strong throughout her life and gave her continual peace and comfort. Betty and Howard always put family first and never missed a significant event in the lives of their children or grandchildren so long as they were able.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Howard, grandson Joshua Fisher, sister Gladys McGuire and brother Raymond Froembgen. Betty is survived by their four children: daughter Kathy Long and her husband Steve of Nampa, son Bob Fisher and his wife Connie of Spokane, WA, son Dick Fisher and his wife Susan of New Plymouth, and daughter Linda Fisher-Berlanga and her husband Oscar of Bend, OR; seven grandchildren: Laurel Tilzey and her husband Vanni of Nampa, Dr. Mike Long and his wife Scarlett of Nacogdoches, Texas, Melanie Miller and her husband JW of Spokane, Joelle Rumsey and her husband Brad of Spokane, Derek Fisher and his wife Maggie of Spokane, Emily Fisher of New Plymouth, and Elizabeth Fisher of San Luis Obispo, California; ten great-grandchildren: Rachel, Kaden and Cameron Tilzey of Nampa, Evan and Hannah Miller of Spokane, Brooklyn, Jack and Christine Rumsey of Spokane, Amelia Fisher of Spokane, and Rhett Long of Nacogdoches, Texas.
Private interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland for the compassionate and loving care they have provided for the past five years. Also, a special thank you to the caring staff at St Luke’s in Nampa. Memorial gifts may be made to the New Plymouth Senior Center, Lutheran Hour Ministries or Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
