Betty
Alexander Stowe
MARCH 23, 1941 — APRIL 14, 2021
ONTARIO
Heaven has gained another beautiful angel, Betty Jean Alexander Stowe passed away in the arms of her loving daughter and earned her wings April 14, 2021.
Born in Wichita, Kansas to Ray Dean and Margret Mahala (Doniphant) Alexander on March 23, 1941, Betty entered this world on a Sunday morning nine minutes before her beloved twin sister Pat. The twins were welcomed by their older brother William (Bill) and later joined by younger siblings Carolyn, Roger, and Judy. The family moved west eventually settling in Fruitland, Idaho. The Alexander family lost their father to cancer while Betty was in her early teens, a loss she felt profoundly throughout her life. Years later her mother remarried and Betty gained a loving stepfather in Luther Weston.
After graduating from Fruitland High School in 1959 Betty worked at Holy Rosary Hospital as a candy-striper. She proudly earned enough money to purchase her very own car, a snazzy 1956 Chevy. During this time Betty met a fella fresh out of the army, she married Gerald Dean Stowe on May 25, 1962. Betty and Jerry welcomed their oldest son Michael in November of that year, followed three years later by their beautiful daughter Jody and in a joyful surprise, a little over a decade later they were blessed with their youngest son Curt. Betty and Jerry made their home and raised their children in Ontario, Oregon. Betty was always ready for a family gathering, especially those large family campouts and potlucks in the park. She loved to work and held a variety of jobs throughout the years. She often told stories of her years at the Safeway store in Payette, working in the meat department, many will remember her as a clerk at the Merc, or as the “Lunch Lady” as she was employed by both Ontario and Payette School Districts as a cook. She delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years to the needy.
Betty’s absolute favorite job and one she excelled at beyond compare, was loving her family. She was fiercely proud of her children, her parents, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a woman full of compassion and willing to help anyone at the drop of a hat. Her faith was strong, she loved attending church and the power of prayer carried her through life’s trials.
Betty’s greatest joy was her grandchildren. She and Jerry rarely missed a game or performance. Each grandchild has a special memory of “Grandma Stowe”. Betty was blessed with six grandchildren; Dustin (Rikki) Stowe , Leanna Stowe, Cody (Sara) Scott, Anthony (Kat) Scott, Bailey Stowe and Couper Stowe.
When Betty entered those pearly gates, she was welcomed by those that have passed before her; her father Ray Dean Alexander, her mother Margret Mahayla Alexander Weston, her stepfather Luther Weston, her brother in laws Robert Baines and Ray Benzon as well as her beloved nephew Doug Baines. She is survived by her husband of over fifty-eight years, Gerald Dean Stowe, her sons Mike( Brenda) Stowe and Curt(Michele)Stowe, her daughter Jody(Luke Whittaker) Scott, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and all five of her siblings.
As Dementia robbed Bett’s memory over the past few years, she never lost her generous heart, fun loving nature, beautiful smile or her infectious laughter. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at the Highway Worship Center, 100 S. Whitley Dr., Fruitland, Idaho 83619 at 11:00AM, Saturday, April 24,2021. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Haren-Wood.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a tribute be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.