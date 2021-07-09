Bettie Ann
Olson
AUG. 23, 1938 — JULY 6, 2021
PAYETTE
Bettie Ann Olson, 82, a past resident of Payette, Idaho, passed away on July 6, 2021, after a heartbreaking battle with Alzheimers.Bettie was born in Texas on August 23, 1938 to Dorothy Warren Giese and Frederick Giese. She spent her early years in the Boise area of Idaho with her mother and stepfather, Harry Parker, then moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon while in high school. Bettie met the love of her life, Lawrence “Neil” Olson her senior year at Klamath High School and following graduation in 1956, they married and soon relocated to San Luis Obispo, California, where Neil completed his college degree at California Polytechnic State University.Bettie was a dedicated believer in the holy trinity and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was often involved in the music for her local church and she played the piano beautifully. She created a loving environment wherever the family lived over the years and she always supported Neil and her children through their varied interests and challenges in each of their lives. After her children were raised and on their own, Bettie obtained formal training and became a Certified Massage Therapist and she practiced her craft with compassion and care for nearly 20 years. The last several years of Bettie’s life have been very difficult, but she has remained gracious and humble. She is in the arms of the Lord now, reunited with her beloved Neil and will be greatly missed by her family.Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Neil Olson, and parents, Fred Giese, Dorothy and Harry Parker. She is survived by her sister, Diana Champion of Nampa, ID. Bettie is also survived by her 4 children, Dale Olson (Karen) of Ennis, MT; Daniel Olson (Lisa) of New Meadows, ID; Lynn Smith (Coke) of Prosser, WA; and Bret Olson (Heidi) of Fruitland, ID; and 8 grandchildren; Siena Schroeder, Trajan Smith, Alexis Olson, Bailie Ward, Destry Olson, Justin Olson, Tait Olson, Elizabeth Olson; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Per Bettie’s request, there will be no funeral service.