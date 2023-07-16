Betha Kagayama AUG. 31, 1933 - JULY 9, 2023
PAYETTE
Betha was born in Weiser, Idaho, to Lloyd Jasper and Bessie Ione Rudd. She was the youngest of eight children. Betha enjoyed growing up on her dad’s farm on the Oregon Slope. She loved every minute of her freedom riding bikes and horses. It was a tight-knit community, and many of her neighbors became lifelong friends.
She attended Park School, one of the last one-room schoolhouses. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1951. Betha was an accomplished pianist and was her church pianist throughout high school.
In October 1952, Betha married the love of her life Bill (Kaggie) Kagayama. They shared a passion for dancing, dinner parties, civic work, and worshiping the Lord. Their life rotated around their three children, Greg, Lorrie, and Scott.
Betha taught Sunday school, led a brownie group, helped with cub scouts, and had many other adventures guiding Lorrie and Scott over the years. She enjoyed taking Scott skiing and attending his sporting events. She also loved hosting dance BBQs for Greg and his friends. Betha was always active in her church. She and Bill led a high school Christian leadership group helping in every area of church life at the First Baptist Church of Ontario.
Later she was active in the office at the Northwest Nazarene Church. Betha felt truly loved at the Nazarene Church and enjoyed participating in the many activities and events. She truly loved the Lord, relying on him always.
Betha and Bill started the Association for Retarded Citizens branch in Ontario. Then, in the 70s, Betha and her friend Kay Mollahan started the Mary Kay School for the handicapped; that was the start of her lifelong challenge, advocating for the handicapped and those who work with them. She mentored young couples with disabled children who were struggling with the lack of available resources and support. She was also a member of state groups that advocated for Autistic adults and children.
Betha received many awards for her civic work. Among the noteworthy awards were the Points of Lights Award from President Bush and the JC Penny Award for volunteerism for all of Western Idaho and Eastern Oregon. She served on many boards, including the state ARC board, the State of Oregon Society of Autism, the Treasure Valley of Opportunities board, and the WITCO board.
Betha and Bill worked with many community members and the local Civitan Club to create the sheltered workshop, the former Treasure Valley Opportunities, and the group homes in Ontario. In recent years, Betha has been very active, helping with the free medical clinic in Ontario and volunteering at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. She loved helping the community and making more friends.
However, her greatest joy was watching Greg compete in the Special Olympics. She participated in fundraising events and provided moral support to all the leaders. She loved watching Greg participate in swimming, bowling, and track. He won many gold medals and was a tough competitor. She was his greatest fan.
After 89 wonderful years with friends and family, Betha was ready to begin her next adventure with her dear friends and her beloved husband Kaggie. Betha was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 7 siblings; she is survived by her three children, Greg Kagayama, Scott Kagayama, Lorrie, and Mark Heleker, and her five grandchildren: Marcus, Stephen, Katie, Tiffany, and Brian Heleker. Special thanks to her nephew Darrin Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to WITCO froup home, 1377 Nadine Dr, Ontario, OR 97914 to purchase furniture and exercise equipment. Memorial will be held at 3:00pm September 30 at the Nazarene Church, Ontario.