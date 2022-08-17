Bert L. Osborn
FEB. 11, 1950 — AUG. 14, 2022
PAYETTE
Bert L. Osborn, 72, Payette, Idaho completed his earthly tenure August 14th, 2022 in a Weiser care center surrounded by loved ones. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 18th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19th at the First United Methodist Church in Payette. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario.
Bert was born on February 11, 1950 in Ephrata, Washington. He was the oldest son of Bert and Thaddene (Jennings) Osborn.
Bert met the love of his life, Suzan McMillon when he was 15. They were both employed at the Wilson Theater in Rupert. Bert was involved in several organizations in High School, including debate and the Class President of the class of 68.
Bert matriculated to Whitman College in the fall of 1968. He decided to attend Law School at the University of Idaho. Bert and Sue eloped on September 17th, 1971. He was in the Idaho Law review and graduated in 1975. The couple moved to Payette, where he started his family and his law practice. Daughter Shannon was born in 1976. Bert and Sue completed their family with the birth of their daughter, Jacquelynne in 1979.
Not only did Bert love practicing law he also became involved in the Payette community in Lion’s International Club, El Kora Shriners and Past Worshipful Master in Mason’s and continued to serve on many boards until his death.
During his free time, Bert enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite time was spent with friends on the river and in the air as a pilot. He worked very hard and earned his flight instrument rating not long ago.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Thaddene. He is survived by his wife Suzan. Daughters Shannon Osborn of Payette and Jacquelynne Osborn of Buhl, Idaho. A Grandson who was the joy of his later years, Carter Osborn Bacon. He is also survived by his sisters Linda Osborn, and Helen (Bill Marsh). Brother in law Steve McMillion (Janis), sister in law Sharon Ruddles and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made to Bert’s family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. To honor Bert’s memory memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.
