Bernard Wayne Parton
July 1, 1934 - May 25, 2020
FRUITLAND
Bernard Wayne Parton was born July 1, 1934 in Limon, Colorado. He left this world on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Bernie’s family moved from Colorado to New Plymouth, Idaho in 1942. There Bernie attended New Plymouth schools and graduated High School in 1952. He then attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa.
Bernie was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1954-1956. He attended San Jose State college and earned his degree in Physical Education and Math. His first teaching job was in Geyserville, California for a year, after which he returned to Idaho and taught at South Junior High in Boise for two years.
Next, Bernie attended the University of South Carolina with a National Science Foundation Grant and attained his Master of Mathematics degree. He returned to Boise, Idaho to teach and coach at Borah High School from 1962-1966.
In 1966 he accepted employment with the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Portland, Oregon. In 1973, he was promoted to the Office of Personnel Management in Seattle, WA, and worked there until 1984, in the Regional Training Center. Bernie retired from this position August of 1984 and went on to pursue other interests such as buying and selling real estate and travel.
Bernie married Nancy Jane Baldwin in 1954. They had three children: Kenneth, Brenda, and Brad. The marriage ended in 1977 but both remained involved and instrumental in the children’s lives.
After he retired, Bernie returned to Idaho where he met and married Cynthia Hope McKone in 1993. Bernie and Cindy spent many happy years sailing to Alaska, and spending Winters in San Carlos, Mexico, and Summers in Idaho.
Bernie is survived by his wife Cynthia, son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Amelia Parton; daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Richard Klee; four stepchildren Randy and Debbie McKone, Robin McKone, Rod and Anne Marie McKone, and Melanie and Mark Mullins. Other survivors include his sister Evelyn Skeen and husband Delmer, brother - Ron Parton, and sister Linda Dunn and husband Don. Bernie and Cindy have 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bernie was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Parton and sister Barbara Woodward.
Bernie was a generous, kind, and adventurous soul. He enjoyed his extended family and provided a wonderful example to all. He lived his life well and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched.
There will be a private family graveside service when Bernie is interred at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bernie’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
