Berenice Marie Cross
Aug. 8, 1915 — Oct. 30, 2020
CASCADE, FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Bernice Marie Cross, age 105, of Cascade, ID, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette with Fr. Camilo Garcia as celebrant. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bernice’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Bernice was born Aug. 8, 1915 to Fred and Eva Dorn, in Great Falls, MT. She grew up and attended school there. Bernice married John Christian who was 10 years older than her and after he passed away, she married John Cross.
She had four daughters, Bernice White of Payette, Elizabeth Johnson of Osburn ID, Kathy Keathly of Aberdeen WA and Margaret Yamamoto of Cascade. She had 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. We truly loved mom. Bernice took full care of mom since losing her husband and she was to Bernice a daughter, mother and best friend.
She worked at various food processing plants, retiring from Ore-Ida and American Fine Foods. She enjoyed Cascade where she fished, fed deer, loved playing Bingo and attending Cascade Senior Center where she ate, socialized and went to the fit and fall exercise class. She didn’t want to attend Payette Senior Center because she said that there were only older people there. Bernice never thought of herself as old. She considered Payette people as her second family; they called her Mom Bernice. All of us will miss her forever.