Bennie Miller Langley
JULY 13, 1930 — OCT. 22, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Bennie Miller Langley, 91, of New Plymouth, passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at Apple Valley Assisted Living in Emmett, Idaho. Funeral services will be November 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth. Following the services there will be a dinner provided by the family at the New Plymouth VFW Hall. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bennie’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
Bennie was born July 13, 1930 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Vernon & Sallie Langley. He was the youngest of four boys.
Bennie was a hard worker from the very beginning. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy which he did sometimes when he was supposed to be in school, he would often have to hide from the truant officers so he would not get caught. He left school in the 8th grade to work for the Fashion Cleaners where he worked long hours in the hot steam, cleaning clothes or helping on the delivery truck.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy where he served 20 years. He often said this was the best time of his life. During his time in the Navy Bennie served in the Korean & Vietnam War and went around the world twice.
Bennie was stationed in San Diego, CA when he met the love of his life Mable Riggs, who he married on March 11, 1957 in Yuma, AZ. They spent the next 30 years together doing many adventures.
After Bennie retired from the Navy in 1967, they moved to New Plymouth, ID. Where he worked several odd jobs, such as at Carl Banes Fruit Ranch, Ore-Ida and even did well drilling for a while. He then found a job that he loved, working for the City of New Plymouth. He started as a laborer but soon was promoted to Public Works Superintendent and six months later became Fire Chief for the City & Rural New Plymouth Fire Departments as well. He continued this job for the next 20 years.
In 1969 Bennie & Mable bought the Blossom Bar & ran it until they sold it & purchased a place in Cascade, Idaho where many memories were made with family & friends on the weekends & holidays.
Bennie loved animals, especially dogs. At one time they had 14 dogs which they always took to the mountains with them. Bennie & Mable, enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting & entertaining at their Cabin in Cascade, ID as well as many other adventures.
His later years were filled with many drives & adventures with Sherri & Becky, always including his favorite chocolate milkshakes or chocolate cream pie.
Bennie leaves behind a step daughter-in-law Sue Riggs; four grandkids John (Sherri) Riggs, Raymond “Butch” Riggs, Bobby Riggs, & Cindy (Mike) Fortin; eight great-grandkids & numerous great-great grand-kids.
Bennie was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers; his wife Mable Langley; stepsons Robert Riggs & Raymond Riggs; grandkids Christy & Dale Hendrickson & Theresa Riggs.
Bennie’s family would like to give a special thanks to Heart ‘n Home Hospice & The VA Caldwell Home Base Team.