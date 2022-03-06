Belinda Harriet Logan Wymer
MARCH 26, 1954 — JAN. 4, 2022
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Belinda Harriet Logan Wymer, age 67, of Lincoln City, Oregon, passed away January 4, 2022, following a long struggle with respiratory issues. Belinda was born on March 26, 1954, the sixth child of Harry C. Logan and Nellie K. Logan of Payette, Idaho.
Belinda’s brought so much joy into the world, always with a big smile. When she was just learning to walk Belinda would announce her entrance into a room, Binna here! As a youngster Belinda made up new words, for example sniggling is when the dog lies down in the doorway so he can see both ways. Belinda embraced her childhood friendships and neighborhood pals all her life.
Belinda graduated from Payette High School in the Class of 1972, where she was actively involved in the math and science programs and played drum in the concert and marching bands. Belinda joined the Boise Scottish Highlanders as a piper and performed in parades and other events along with her dad and sister in tribute to the Logan family’s Scottish heritage.
Belinda graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, emphasis in computer science. Belinda was employed with Darius Ferguson Land Surveying in Lincoln City for 20 years where she provided computer assisted drawings (CAD) for Lincoln County, Oregon. Belinda was a valued member of her community, remembered for her outgoing personality and enduring friendships. Belinda’s smile lit up the room and she had a quick wit and sense of humor like no other.
More than anything Belinda treasured her sons David and Jonathan, and her precious grandchildren, beyond words. Belinda was loving and supportive in every way, patient, kind, caring, humble in good times and tough times. And she loved nature, she loved all animals and Mother Earth. Belinda professed Christ as her Savior and made sure her family knew they will be together again.
Belinda was married to Allan Wymer and is survived by their two sons David Wymer of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Jonathan Wymer of McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren (Jonathan’s children) Mariya Wymer, Jacob Wymer, Elizabeth Wymer, Michael Wymer, Rachael Wymer (Sam Snead) and soon to arrive great-grandson; Belinda’s siblings John Logan, Jim (Jean) Logan, Susan Logan, Sally Logan Gilbert; sister-in-law Diane Atkinson, her treasured nieces and nephews Andrew Logan, Jeff Logan, Scott Logan, Jennifer (Matthew) Perry, Sam Logan, Stephanie Logan, Dennis (Maria) Logan, Diana Logan, Astrid Ferrell, Denice Lemons, Katherine Messner and Pamela (James) Ashburn.
Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Chuck Logan, younger brother Thomas Logan, half-sister Joyce Logan Petrie, and nephew Matthew Lemons.
Graveside service for Belinda will be at Riverside Cemetery in Payette on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm, Pastor Jim Hardenbrook officiating, followed by a reception at Erika’s Kitchen Restaurant.