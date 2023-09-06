Barbara Phillips Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Phillips, 82 of Ontario passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit