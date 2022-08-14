On Monday, August 8, 2022, Barbara Ellen Lee, passed away at the age of 85 in Fruitland, Idaho.
Barbara was born on April 30, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Edward and Gertrude Streiff. In November of 1958, she married Richard Lee and moved to the Oregon Slope. They raised three children, Jill, Jason, and Justin. After raising her children, she graduated from Treasure Valley Community College with her Associate Degree and spent the next twenty five years as a dedicated Walmart employee.
Barbara had a passion for gardening. She loved to plant green beans, red potatoes, raspberries, and several flowers, including zinnias and peonies. She was a cat lover and would feed the stray cats that visited from time to time on her farm. She was also a fan of Elvis and visited Graceland for her 80th birthday.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Don and Albert. She is survived by her ex-husband Richard Lee, daughter Jill (Rob) Rollins, and sons Jason (Maureen) Lee and Justin (Tonya) Lee, seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon, at 1:00 P.M.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland who treated Barbara with outstanding care and compassion.
