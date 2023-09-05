Barbara June Whaley Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARBARA JUNE WHALEY - ONTARIOBarbara June Whaley, age 94, of Ontario, OR died peacefully September 2, 2023 in Ontario, OR. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Whaley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions Psychology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit