Barbara Burningham completed her journey here on earth on October 27, 2021 at the age of 103. Barbara was born on May 1, l918 to Parley and Margaret Hunsaker Christensen in Elwood, Utah. She was one of 9 children.
She married Carl Bybee Burningham on September 28, 1939 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They moved from Utah to Nyssa, Oregon in 1944 and opened The Doll House restaurant. In l961 The Doll House was demolished to make way for a new A&W Drive-In where Carl and Barbara worked side by side along with their 5 children. After Carl passed, in October 1989, Barbara continued to work at the A&W for her son Brad until she was 89.
Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nyssa 1stWard. She served in numerous callings, some of her favorites being a member of the M.I.A. presidency and Primary and Relief Society organist. She served as a visiting teacher for 55 years with her good friend Mary Mann. Barbara and Carl served in the Boise Temple for 5 years until Carl’s passing after which she worked another 17 years.
Barbara loved to golf, snow ski and travel, her favorite destination being Hawaii. She always had a beautiful yard and loved working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her children, Lamont (Charlene) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Tanya (Max) Turley of St. Michael, Minnesota, Brad (Brenda) of Ontario, Oregon, Christine (Del) Moody of St. George, Utah and Chip of Nampa, Idaho. At the time of her passing she had 29 grandchildren, 97 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 4th, at 11:00 AM in the Nyssa L.D.S. Stake Center, 1309 Park Avenue, Nyssa, Oregon. Interment will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery. Family has asked everyone to follow the Covid Guidelines for Social Distance and Masks. Services under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
