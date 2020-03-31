Barbara Ann Goff
March 18, 1945 - March 26, 2020
FRUITLAND
Barbara Ann Goff, 75, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away March 26th, after a long battle against cancer at home peacefully surrounded by family.
Barbara enjoyed being at the fairgrounds with family, she loved her horse nosey, going on trail rides, and thrift store shopping.
Barbara was born in Joplin, Missouri to Tillman Villines and Iva Nadine Villines On March 18th 1945. On 04/04/1962 she married the love of her life, John Henry Goff in Payette, ID. where they had 3 children. She worked at Holy Rosary in Ontario, OR for many years. Barbara would always welcome you with a smile upon her face.
Barbara is survived by her husband, John Goff, their 3 children, Tony (Michelle) Goff, Roy Goff, and Sherry Goff, as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, her sister and brother, her Brother-in-law along with his wife, as well as her 2 sister-in-laws. She is preceded in death by her mother, Iva, her father, Tillman, her 2 sisters, Ruthy and Janice, and her 2 brother-in-laws.
There will be a viewing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1st, at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette, and Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2nd, at the Cemetery in New Plymouth.
