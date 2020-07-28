Barbara Abila
Sept. 30, 1943 - July 22, 2020
FRUITLAND
Barbara Abila passed away at home on 7-22-2020. She was born in Red Bluff Ca to Logan Steenburgen and Dorthy Polette. She has 2 sisters Marilyn Smith and Jeanette Chacon and a brother Ronald Steenburgen. She was well known for her comedic attitude and crazy personality. Barbara is survived by husband Ruben Abila, daughters Tina Wolski and Debbie Rupe, and son Joshua Sargent, Grandchildren Amanda Rosenberg, Justin Sargent, Randy Rupe, James Williams, Michael Otten, Joey Sargent and several great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on 8-7-2020 at Mann Creek, her favorite camping and fishing spot. She will be loved and cherished for all time.
