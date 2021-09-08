AvaLeigh Grace Engelmann went to be with her heavenly father August 15, 2021. She was born May 9th 2011 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario, Oregon to LeAnne (Annie) Jordan and Derek Engelmann.
From an early age Ava showed a kind and loving heart to all. No matter where she went, she was always sure to make friends with her beautiful smile and caring personality. She had a deep love for both her mother and father along with her brothers and sister. Her love for any and all animals was endless. Wherever she went people complemented her on her long, full beautiful red hair and her whimsical headbands. She enjoyed drawing and painting, a love she gained from her older sister Bella, camping, church and love for Jesus, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her new baby nephew Joseph. Her intelligence and enthusiasm for learning showed through in the classroom at Adrian Elementary School.
She is survived by her mother LeAnne (Annie) Jordan, father Derek Engelmann, brothers Levi Obendorf and Garrett Engelmann and sister Izzabella Engelmann, maternal grandparents Dave and Rebecca Jordan, paternal grandmother Linda Engelmann, nephew Joseph Johnson, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and a maternal great grandmother.
She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandfather Robert Engelmann, maternal great grandfather Richard Jordan, paternal great grandparents Warren and Helen Wilson and Frederick and Marie Engelmann.
A celebration of live for AvaLeigh Grace Engelmann will be held Friday September 10, 2021 at 11am at the Vale Christian Church with a dinner to follow.
