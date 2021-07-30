Audrey Mae (Hance) Adkins
JAN. 13, 1923 — JULY 27, 2021
ONTARIO
Audrey Mae (Hance) Adkins went, as she would say, to be with her Lord and to join her beloved husband Willis Adkins on their anniversary, July 27th. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Owynee Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon at 11:00 a.m. (mst) A Memorial Service will follow at the Owyhee Christian Church.
Audrey was born in Portland, Oregon on January 13th, 1923 but lived most of her life in Idaho. Audrey was beloved as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. The oldest of the six Hance children born to Ruth (Sherman) Hance and Lorn Hance. Audrey is survived by Betty Smith and her precious sister, Shirley Adkins. Lorraine Bennett, Darlene Adkins, and Jim Hance passed before her but she loved them until her last moment. Three of the Hance sisters married three of the Adkins brothers. Audrey married Willis H. Adkins on July 27, 1940.
Jesus came first in her life and family, all of her family, came in a close second. This writer would be hard-pressed to name all of the nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Until very recently, Audrey could and would name them all. She could also tell you important events in each of their lives.
Her favorite place would be the kitchen making bread, scones and cinnamon rolls, served with hot coffee. Her favorite hymn was subject to change, but when asked on her final days she sang “How Great Though Art.” Her favorite Bible verse (also subject to change) was John 14:6,“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life: no one cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Her children, Josephine Vowell, Bill Adkins, who passed from us in 1995, Lorn Adkins and Russ Adkins and their families; Jo’s children Willis, Noel, Wendy, Rob and Andrew; Bill’s wife Eleanor, with their children Alana, West and Brett; Lorn’s wife Laurie, and their children Lisa, Jodi, John and Sara; Russ’s wife Audrey and their children, Sophia and Wally and all of their spouses, significant others, and children would like everyone in Audrey’s family circle (and that includes adopted family and friends) to know just how much she loved each one of you all and how she held you close in her thoughts and dreams. There are so many not listed, husbands, wives and great-grandchildren, but please know how special you were to our mom.
In the last years Audrey would have lovely conversations with friends and family, some who were there and some who were not. But she always saw babies and wanted to hold them close like she held me, my brothers and sister, and our children and our children’s children. Now it is our time to hold her close in our hearts and our memories.
