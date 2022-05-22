Audrey Tanner Dumas OCT. 20, 1944 — MARCH 29, 2022
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Audrey Tanner Dumas, 77, formerly of Ontario, Oregon returned to her heavenly home on March 29, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Audrey was born on October 20, 1944 in Ontario, Oregon to parents Rollo Guy Tanner and Nellie Faye Kelley Tanner. Audrey was one of seven children and grew up with her family in Nyssa, Oregon. Audrey was a 1962 graduate of Nyssa High School.
Sometime after graduation Audrey left Nyssa and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she accepted employment as a keypunch operator for UNIVAC. While there, she gave birth to her oldest son, Shayne in September 1965. She would meet her life-long sweetheart, Don in 1968 and after a time, married him in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7, 1969. Don and Audrey remained living in Bountiful, Utah and in 1972 welcomed their first daughter, Wendy. Shortly thereafter, they would move back to the Tanner Homestead in Nyssa in 1973.
She and Don ran farming operations for her father for a few years until Don began working for the Oregon State Highway Department. They then welcomed their youngest son, Nikki in 1976. Audrey continued working within the home raising her children and occasionally working during the harvest season for the Schulthies and Peterson families. In 1984, the family moved to Ontario, Oregon where she remained until 2015 when she moved with her daughter, Wendy, to Salem, Oregon. During her time in Ontario, in addition to creating a warm, loving household for her family, she also delighted in providing childcare for numerous children through the years. Audrey retired from providing childcare when Don retired from the State in 1994.
After being in Salem for three years, she moved with Wendy and her husband to Colorado Springs, CO, where she lived until her passing. Those that knew Audrey will most certainly remember her as a strong woman of faith, exceptionally kind and compassionate, and willing to help whenever called upon. Audrey had a warm, caring smile that will not be forgotten. Throughout her years, she served in many LDS Church callings, from Primary and Relief Society president to Family History Director and Consultant. She was also a temple worker at the Boise Idaho Temple with Don for several years, something that she enjoyed immensely. Audrey will be missed by all who knew her. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Don, son Shayne, brother Martin and her parents.
Audrey is survived by her daughter Wendy (Brian) Hefner of Colorado Springs, CO and Nik Dumas of Boise, ID. She is also survived by siblings Rollo Tanner, Junius Tanner, Roscoe Tanner, Barbara Mabe and Theresa Burton. Audrey is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 28,2022 at 10AM at the Owyhee LDS Ward building located at 848 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, OR. Burial of cremains will occur at Owyhee Cemetery immediately following the service. Cremation services provided by Dignity Memorial Chapel of Memories, Colorado Springs, CO.