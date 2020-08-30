Asencion ‘Lefty’ Rodriguez
Dec. 19, 1945 - Aug. 25, 2020
NYSSA
Asencion “Lefty” Rodriguez, 74, of Nyssa was called home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. He was born in Acuña, Mexico on December 19th, 1945 to Pedro G. & Eufemia A. Rodriguez.
Lefty was known to be a very kind and loving person. He enjoyed being outside; fishing, camping or working on his truck. He loved being around family and he especially loved spoiling his nieces and nephews. Uncle Lefty had always been a hard worker and a selfless person, who from a young age worked to help his parents support his family. He was respected by many, and loved by all. He will be remembered with a smile on his face, coffee cup in one hand and sweet bread in the other, cracking jokes and reminiscing on old times growing up with his brothers and sisters.
Lefty is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Eufemia Rodriguez and his three brothers Jose, Angel, and Isabel Rodriguez.
He is survived by his brothers Robert R. Of Gervais, OR, Joel R. Of Salem, OR, and Fransisco R. Of Nyssa and three sisters Maria K., Martha R., and Maria R. All of Nyssa.
Graveside service will be held August 31st, 2020 at 10 am, at Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic we ask that only close family and friends attend, and that they comply with COVID-19 safety protocol.
