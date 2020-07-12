Arlie Wayne Black
Dec. 21, 1953 - April 6, 2020
SPOKANE, WASH., FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Arlie Wayne Black, 66, died on April 6, 2020 in a Boise, Idaho hospital. He was Wayne to his family, but friends and associates knew him as Arlie. He was most proud to be named after Uncle Arlie Black, who was cherished by all his nieces and nephews as he teased and tormented them without mercy. Arlie Wayne was the sixth child born to Eldon Ray Black and Helen Elizabeth Bell Black on December 21, 1953, in Ontario, Oregon. Arlie Wayne was raised in Eastern Oregon. He attended school and graduated from Ontario High School.
Arlie Wayne spent his adult life more in pursuit of truth and faith in God than in the pursuit of career and other worldly achievements. This pursuit led him to Spokane, Washington where he spent the last 20+ years of his life. He found the joy of life in the continual search of truth and sharing that truth of God with others. He was always ready to engage in a discussion on the subject of faith and truth. He was ever faithful in his prayer and readiness to hear God’s voice on even the smallest matters. He faithfully persisted in his desire to follow God’s will even when he met with objection and rejection.
For the past several years, a primary focus of Arlie Wayne’s was the writing of a book about the knowledge he had gained in his pursuit of the truth of God and faith. The manuscript was in a continual status of completion, editing, and revision. The manuscript is now complete for Arlie Wayne as he no longer pursues the truth of God, but is living the fullness of that Truth.
Arlie Wayne contracted an aggressive infection (not COVID-19) that in a few short months led to hospitalization, rehabilitation, and a coming home to family to help recover. However, God had another plan. After a few days in Idaho, he was again hospitalized and died within a week. This time he did fly away in the arms of the angels, something he thought was happening when he first required hospitalization in Spokane.
Arlie Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon (2015) and Helen (1990) Black, and a sister, Vicky Lynn (1953), when she was just a toddler. He is survived by siblings: Lyle (Connie) Black, Crane, Oregon; Vea (Jim) Jensen, Payette, Idaho: Glena (Bob) Norris, Meridian, Idaho; Kathy Alig, Longmont, Colorado; and Keith (Bobbie) Black, Payette, Idaho; 13 nieces and nephews; 35 great nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew. Arlie Wayne loved his family and friends and loved teasing and joking with all kids, but most of all he prayed continually for their well-being on earth and in eternity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with a memorial service at 10:00 AM followed by a light meal and fellowship. Location: 1446 3rd Avenue South, Payette, Idaho in the backyard. Social Distancing practices are encouraged.
Please join us and share your stories of our brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.