Arlie ‘Buzz’ Rambo
May 4, 1943 - Aug. 8, 2020
FRUITLAND
Arlie Rambo, “Buzz,” 77, of Fruitland, ID and Quartzsite, AZ peacefully passed August 8th, 2020 to metastatic lung cancer.
His daughters and son had spent precious time with him in his last hours.
He joined his baby sisters Pam Resnik and Linda Rambo-Clapper along with a brother he was named after Arlie J. “Buzz” Rambo. He graduated from Jerome, ID in 1961. After graduating he was employed by Union Pacific Railroad and worked his way up to a “foreman” level position from 1970-1985. Later down the road he suffered an on the job injury which forced him into retirement. He moved with his wife at that time, Darlene Rambo to Fruitland, ID. They purchased a saloon establishment named “The Brunswick Club,” in which they owned for over a decade. He met all walks of life at the Brunswick, some not so good, but most became lifelong friends.
Buzz enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, playing golf, shooting pool, playing darts, boating, hunting, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed hang gliding in his younger days with his best friends Jim and Wanda Hart, hence where he came up with his daughter’s nickname “Heatherbird” for Heather. Some of the best days we spent quality time together were fishing for sturgeon on the Columbia River in Irrigon, Oregon.
Buzz will be remembered for his intelligence, being a straight shooter, and didn’t take non-sense from anyone. He lived the life we wanted to live and showed nothing but compassion for others and what he truly loved.
Preceded in death were his parents and his siblings, Pam Rambo-Resnik and Linda Rambo-Clapper. He is survived by his children Heather Burno, Bo Rambo and Michelynn Ruddell. Grandchildren Keenan Rambo, Noah Rambo-Benson, Beaux Rambo-Steele, Shelby Wilson, Trevor and Austin Ruddell, Ethan and Bryson Burno. Great Grandchildren Zeppelin Henry Wilder Rambo-Steele, Trent Sahr and Khaleesi Dockter. Last but not least, his Niece’s from his baby sister, Denise Resnik-Foley and Ashly Resnik-Pearce, Great Nieces and Nephews Alexis McDade, Patrick and Deidre Foley, Draven and Paige Pearce.
A celebration of life will be held at The Brunswick Club in Fruitland, ID August 27th 2020 at 6pm. Spaghetti will be the main dish. It is a potluck so other dishes are encouraged and greatly appreciated.
Contributions can be made to The Brunswick Club in honor of Buzz Rambo.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Paul Gering and staff of Heart ’n Home Hospice for their compassion and professionalism until the very end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.