Arlene Piercy Mecham
MARCH 17, 1931 — MAY 22, 2021
NYSSA
Arlene Piercy Mecham, 90, of Nyssa passed away peaceably with her family at her side May 22, 2021. Graveside services will be at Owyhee Cemetery Wednesday May 26, 2:00 pm. She was born on March 17, 1931 to Wesley and Mabel Piercy at Buhl Idaho. She had 3 brothers Wayne, Carl and Thurman. They moved to Adrian Oregon when she was 6. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1949 she worked for First National Bank in Parma and Nyssa for several years. She married LeRoy Mecham on January 22, 1955. They had 6 children Linda, Judy, Tim, Nancy, Rick and Melvin. They resided outside of Nyssa. She loved growing flowers. She was known as the “Flower Lady” on Eureka Avenue. Her favorites were iris and lilies. She worked for Hopkins Meat for years after the children were in school. She was a great cook, making bread and pies for family meals. She played the organ for church for years at the Lutheran church in Nyssa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy and one son Melvin. Surviving children are Linda (Neal) Bohannon, Judy (Larry) Frank, Tim (Rachel) Mecham, Nancy (John) Menges, and Rick Mecham. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Support the Court, C/O Ontario High School, 115 West Idaho Avenue, Ontario Oregon 97914.
Arrangements and Services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com