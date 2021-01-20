Arlene Debban OCT. 1, 1919 — JAN. 14, 2021
PAYETTE
Arlene May Debban, 101 of Payette passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Well Springs Assisted Living in Ontario. She was born to Soren and Sina Gissel October 1, 1919 on Little Willow in Payette. She lived her entire life in Payette.
She married Melvin Debban on December 31, 1943. Together they raised four children, Terry, (Meridian), Rod (formerly of Coos Bay, Oregon), Rick (Ontario) and Suzanne (Payette).
Arlene was devoted to her children and grandchildren, actively supporting them in their various activities. Arlene and Melvin’s house was always open to friends and visitors, especially young people in the community. Through the years they “adopted” and mentored many young people who considered Arlene to be a second mom, including several who actually resided in their home. Arlene was very involved in school and community activities, including the Elks Emblem Club. She was an avid sports fan and a voracious reader, and a lively member of her monthly card club. Arlene enjoyed traveling with friends and relatives, including to Hawaii and the Panama Canal.
She will be fondly remembered as a strong, loving, generous, loyal and feisty lady.
She is survived by three children, thirteen grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Soren and Sina, her beloved husband Melvin, three brothers (Lester, Henry and Eldro), and sister (Erma). Also her son Rod, and her grandson Greg.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 am at the Chapel. Vault interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you honor Arlene by making a contribution to your favorite charity.