Arleen (Terry) Tacke AUG. 12, 1935 - MARCH 30, 2023
ONTARIO
Arleen (Terry) Tacke, beloved wife, loving mother, loyal friend, and faithful servant, passed away, surrounded by loved ones March 30th, 2023, at age 87.
Arleen was born August 12th, 1935, in Cody, Wyoming. Her family moved several times, before making Ontario, Oregon their home. Throughout her life, Arleen made friends easily with her quick wit, charming personality, and loving spirit. She loved to laugh; people were drawn to her. She graduated from high school in 1953 and accepted a job at Malheur Home Telephone Company, as a telephone operator.
On December 28th, 1957; she married the love of her life Richard Byron Tacke. She and ‘Dick’ moved to Portland where she continued her career as an operator while Dick completed his education at the University of Portland and Oregon Health Sciences University, where he later taught. They welcomed and raised four children, John, Theresa, Kate, and Andrea.
After she lost Dick in 1985, she retired from the phone company, after 30 years, and in August of 1990, she returned to Ontario. She settled into ‘retirement, keeping herself busy as an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; assisting with literacy programs at the elementary school, and she volunteered at the hospital where she held and rocked babies in the nursery. She was a second mom or grandma to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Myrza Terry, husband Richard (Dick) Tacke, Sister Bev Taylor, sister-in-law Marybeth Gardner, and grandson Sean Barnes.
Arleen is survived by her sister, Sandra Terry, her children, and their spouses: John (Jill), Theresa (Douglas), Kate (Paul), and Andrea, her grandchildren Scott, Dylan, Blake, and Hannah, two great-grandchildren Jax and Beau and ten nieces and nephews. Arleen loved her friends and considered them as family.
Recitation of the Rosary will be, Thursday April 13, 2023, at 6 PM, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario. The Funeral Mass will be at the same location at 10 AM on Friday, April 14th. A Celebration of Arleen’s life will follow the service, in the Parish Hall.
There will be a Celebration of Arleen’s life held in the Portland Metro area May 13, 2023 at Noon. Join us at the Tomassene Barn - 15850 SE 329th Avenue Boring, Oregon 97009.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Arleen's honor to Gift Funds: Arleen Tacke - Gift Funds for St. Jude