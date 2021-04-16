Archie Havens
DEC. 12, 1956 — APRIL 1, 2021
PAYETTE
Archie Havens, 64, of Payette Idaho, passed away in his home surrounded by family on April 1, 2021.
Archie was born in De Ridder Louisiana to Mildred Lucille Edwards and Archie Murl Havens on Dec. 12, 1956. He spent many of his younger years working the family orchards in Vale Oregon. Archie spent many years with AV Nelson sons trucking out of Payette Idaho. Archie often traveled to Portland in his semi and brought along his nieces and nephews. They really enjoyed traveling to the Big City with him. It was amazing time for music and Archie loved listening to Jackyl, White Zombie and other killer rock/metal tunes the whole way. Archie was always known as a wise crack looking for reactions and laughter wherever he went. His Christmas Chipmunk singing will never be forgotten. He played drums in a band and was known as Archie Bunker. He performed every year at the Manns Creek Jam. He really did love music.
Archie is survived by his loving wife Cindy Havens. His siblings, Donna McGaughey, Jerry Havens, Edward Marsh and Otis Marsh. His daughters Brandi Havens, Marsh Havens and Mindy Mcneece. Grandchildren Zack, Larissa, Mckayla, Daniel and Anna Lee Havens, Ostin Olsen, Addison and Madison Mcneece. He is predeceased by his parents Mildred Lucille Edwards and Rev Archie Murl Havens, also his brothers Mark and Todd Havens.
Archie will always be remembered with a smile and a chuckle. How ‘bout cha 909, you gotta copy? Good buddy good buddy!