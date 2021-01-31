Apryl Deene Murata Davenport
JULY 15, 1948 — JAN. 8, 2021
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Apryl Murata Davenport, formerly of Fruitland, passed away January 8, 2021 in Minot, ND of COVID 19 complications.
She was married to Jim Davenport, formerly of Fruitland. They have three children: Trevor of Gilbert, AZ, Bryce of Ann Arbor, MI and Jenifer of Minneapolis, MN. Together they have 5 grandchildren.
Apryl taught First grade for 25 years, retired and became deeply involved in the Minot community.
Memorials can be sent to Federal Employee Credit Union: 215 2nd St SE, Minot, ND 58701.
Apryl’s dream was to invest in the new Discovery Center for children being built in Minot.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneral home.com.
A service of remembrance will take place post Covid.