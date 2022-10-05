Antonia “Tonia” Correa Rodriguez FEB. 21, 1940 - SEPT. 28, 2022
NYSSA
Antonia “Tonia” Correa Rodriguez, 82, of Nyssa, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Antonia passed at home surrounded by her beloved partner, Jose Guadalupe “Lupe” Moreno, all of her children and many other family members.
Tonia was born February 21, 1940, in the town of Juanacatlan, Mexican State of Jalisco to her parents Juanita Correa and Cruz Correa. Tonia migrated North with family to the State of Texas where she met her first husband, Luis Flores Rodriguez with whom she had 8 children; Luis, Alicia, Olga, Rebecca, Domingo, Eduardo, Arturo and Armando. Tonia became a widow in 1970 when Luis passed in a tragic accident working as a Wildland Fire Fighter. Later in life Tonia met her life partner Lupe with whom she had 2 more children; Juan and Jaime. Tonia raised her children in the great City of Nyssa, Oregon.
Tonia began working in agriculture at an early age during which she picked cotton, raised fruits, vegetables and later worked in packing and shipping. When Tonia retired she spent her golden years as a homemaker, tending to her plants, flowers and spending time with family. Tonia had a green thumb and took pride in caring for her plants and flowers. What Tonia took the greatest pride in was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Tonia would spend much of her time praying for the health and well-being of those close to her heart. Tonia’s prayers extended past her family as she also prayed for her dearest friends and their families as well. With a selfless character and heart of a caregiver, Tonia would often provide free childcare to community members in need. Tonia could and should be considered a PhD in one of life’s most important human behaviors, unconditional love. We love you mom!
Tonia was preceded in death by her son, Domingo Rodriguez; her parents Juanita and Cruz Correa; and her siblings Luisa, Petra, Porfirio, Jose and Reymundo. Tonia is survived by her partner Lupe Moreno; son, Luis Rodriguez and his wife Val of Nampa, Idaho; daughter, Alicia Rodriguez of Ontario, Oregon; daughter, Olga Rodriguez of Homedale, Idaho; daughter, Rebecca Rodriguez of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Eduardo Rodriguez of Nyssa, Oregon; son, Arturo Rodriguez of Ontario, Oregon; son, Armando Rodriguez of Nyssa, Oregon; son, Juan Moreno and his wife Megan of Nyssa, Oregon and son, Jaime Moreno of Nyssa, Oregon. 33 grandchildren, 58 great-granchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Viewing on, Thursday, 10/6/22 at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.; Funeral on, Friday, 10/7/22 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon.
