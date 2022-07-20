Annette Hart 72 of Nyssa Oregon passed away of natural causes on July 16th, 2022. Annette, daughter of Lois and Tommy Rayne was born and raised in Caldwell, Idaho and graduted from Vallivue HS. Annette married Clarence (Clancy) Hart in December of 1972. Six months later they bought their farm in Nyssa, Oregon where they raised their 2 daughters Angela and Julie. Annette proudly owned her own beauty salon called The Curler Cottage in Ontario Oregon, where she made many life long friends. After selling her beauty salon Annette went to work at M&W Markets in Nyssa Oregon. She spent the next 20 plus years working as their Bookkeeper and working in their Customer Service. After retiring, Annette spent her time volunteering at the Public Library, attending meetings and events with her Red Hat Society Friends, and she never missed a Bingo game. Annette is survived by daughters Angela Hart and Julie Hart. Her sister Sherry (Terry) Young and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceded in death by her parents, Lois and Tommy Rayne, her brother Steve Rayne, and sister Pam Martin.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Nyssa Gardens for the loving care they provided over this past year. We truly appreciate you all.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children.