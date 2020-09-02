Annerose Savage
Jan. 17, 1945 - Aug. 25, 2020
ELGIN, FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Annerose Savage passed away peacefully in her home on August 25, 2020 in the presence of her family. Annerose was born in Hofgelsam, Germany on January 17, 1945 to Friedrich and Martha Sander. She grew up in Lenggries, Germany with her parents and 2 sisters, Margrit and Helen. Annerose met her future husband James A. Savage in 1975 while he was stationed in Germany with the US Army. They were married on February 5, 1977 in Boise, Idaho. The couple were blessed with two children, Michaela and Fritz. Annerose believed in being home for her family, so she helped the household by doing daycare while James was active military. After James retired from the Army, the family moved to Union, Oregon for a few years. In the summer of 1989 the family settled in Nyssa, Oregon and remained there for the next 30 years. In 1996 Annerose was blessed with a grandson, Jayce, who shares her birthday. A recent move to Elgin, Oregon brought Annerose closer to the mountains she loved so much. Annerose is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister, Margrit. She is survived by her sister Helen; husband James; daughter, Michaela; son Fritz; and grandson Jayce. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2 pm at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon under the direction of the Haren-Wood funeral Chapel, Ontario, Oregon.
