Kikuye Annabel Arai Nelson was born in Tacoma, Washington in 1940. Her parents Fred and Sono Arai lived in National, Washington where Fred worked in a lumber yard. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Executive Order 9066 mandated the removal of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans to ten inland internment camps in the Western United States. Annabel’s parents were given a choice by the War Relocation Authority to be sent to one of these camps or to go to one of several labor camp areas in the Heart Mountain relocation area. The Arais chose to move to a camp in Eastern Oregon where they worked on farming potatoes, onions, and sugar beets. Annabel’s sister Bonnie was born in 1942 in Ontario, Oregon and her brother Donald in 1944, also in Ontario. About that time the executive order was lifted, but the Arais chose to continue living in the area, eventually settling in Nyssa, Oregon.
After Annabel’s graduation from Nyssa High School, she attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, where she studied history. There she met and eventually married Richard (Dick) Nelson from Weiser Idaho. After graduating from Willamette, Annabel and her husband lived in New York City, where he studied engineering at Columbia University. Annabel and Dick’s first son, Kevin, was born in 1965, and their second son, Jeffrey, the following year. After earning his doctorate, Dick was offered a position on the faculty of the UCLA School of Engineering, and he and Annabel moved to West Los Angeles.
She continued her studies at the Claremont Colleges, where she also did student teaching. Subsequently, Annabel taught history at Revere Junior High School and then University High School, both in West L.A. In 1992 she co-authored “The American Experience,” a college textbook designed to evoke student writing about events in 20th century American history. Dick passed away in 1997. In 2002, after about 30 years in the classroom, Annabel retired from teaching. During that time, she welcomed her grandchildren, first Samantha, daughter of Kevin and Isa, and then Carter and Coleman, sons of Jeffrey and Melissa.
After retirement, Annabel took up quilting and has displayed many of her professional-quality quilts at the annual UCLA emeriti craft show. She also loved to garden and to host Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday meals, as well as annual easter eggs hunts.
Annabel died on May 20, 2022.
