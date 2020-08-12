Anna Louise ‘Lou’ Martin
Jan. 17, 1952 - Aug. 3, 2020
VALE
Anna Louise “Lou” Martin, of Vale, passed away suddenly at the age of 68 on August 3rd, 2020 in Ontario, Oregon.
Lou is survived by Dean, her loving husband of 51 years, daughter Bobbie Kurth (Tim), sons Ron Martin, and Rex Martin (Melissa), 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Lou was born to Bobby Gene & Thelma Pearl Daugherty on January 17, 1952 in Missouri. The family moved to Parma, Idaho where Lou & her brothers Don & Danny grew up.
Lou and Dean were married in July of 1969. They raised their kids in Willowcreek & Vale, Oregon. Mom was a very hard worker and a valuable asset at every position she held. She was a cook at the Willowcreek Store & Cafe, the food services supervisor at TVCC, a sales associate & merchandiser at Kinney & Keele True Value in Ontario and also at Olsen Lumber in Vale. Lou had a special talent for merchandising and a love of working in hardware which led her to start their own merchandising business with Dean. They travelled together all over the USA setting up hardware stores for Ace & True Value. When the grandkids and great-grands started coming along, Mom decided to retire and be at home, where she could enjoy her beloved family.
Lou loved spending time tending her flowers and caring for the various birds in the yard. She loved fishing and spending her quiet time reading a good book & enjoying her coffee. Mom loved to dance and she was so proud to teach each of the grands & great-grands how to hula hoop. She had a gift for listening and knowing just the right advice to give at the right time even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. She was a kind person with a heart full of unconditional love. Grandma Lou will be missed greatly by the many she touched in her life.
Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Lou’s life will be held at a later date.
