Ann Christine Finney MAY 28, 1934 — JAN. 27, 2022
FRUITLAND
In celebration of a life of love and service of our beloved Mom, Aunt, Grandma, and Great Grandma. Ann passed at home with family by her side. Ann was born to Herbert and Jessie Koerlin in 1934. She grew up with her sister Kathy in Culver City and Los Angeles California. Ann studied music in college in Cerritos. She played the accordion, organ, and piano. She met and married Lawrence Finney on April 5, 1952. They were blessed with three boys, Doug, Jeff, and Steve. They moved to Emmett Idaho in 1970 where Larry, Ann and the three boys, built their home on an 80-acre ranch. In early 2000’s they moved to Payette and eventually to what was their current home in Fruitland. Ann lived a very involved life through the 30 years with Emblem Club of the Ontario Elks, and her 50 years with her Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority Chapter. Through these groups she volunteered her time for helping others and a variety of organizations throughout the valley. She participated in cooking and serving food in the Elks food booth at the Malheur County Fair, served meals in the park in Emmett for the cross country bike race in the summer, and many more events. She retired from the Soil Conservation office in Emmett. After retirement she and Larry traveled as much as they could taking trips overseas, or going on cruises, and sometimes shorter trips in their own small plane.
Through her business, Ann’s Ceramics, she taught ceramic classes, and held a booth at the Eagle Christmas Show for over 30 years and participated in the Boise Christmas show. Every year she helped kids do ceramic pieces to submit to the Western Idaho Fair. The kids were thrilled when they got ribbons for their items. With her other crafty friends in Emmett, she helped open an art and craft co-op store called The Corner Shelf where they all sold items they made. For 25 years she attended the annual paint show in Las Vegas with friends and family where they all learned oil painting, paintings that hang in her own home as well as the homes of her kids, family and friends.
Ann was an extraordinary mother; she always had a job and her ceramics business to have spare money to provide extras for her sons. She was an Avon Lady, Gem County Soil Conservation secretary, an Artist, and above it all she was the life of the party. She spent many years organizing events and helping out others and even though it wore her down sometimes, she always had a good time when doing it. Sometimes she even took time out to have fun with a few friends like the Jackpot fun bus trips or the Elks camping trips. She loved entertaining and held parties throughout the year, especially for the holidays. She was always ready to meet new people and make friends, those that knew here were better for it.
Ann is survived by her two sons Jeff and Steve, two daughters-in-law Pam and Deanna, on grandson Jonathan, three granddaughters Megan, Maddie and her fiancé Jake, Sarah and her husband Brandon, and one great granddaughter Skye, as well as her nieces and nephews that called her Aunti Chris: Gayleen, Mike, Ron, Robin, and their children. Also missing her are her and Larry’s caretakers Joanne, Emily, and Karen.
Ann is now lovingly back in the company of her mother, father, husband, sister brother-in-law, oldest son, and our Lord. She will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, Feb. 12th at Emmett Cemetery in Emmett ID with a memorial service following at B.P.O.E. #1690 in Ontario at 3 pm. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Ann’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.