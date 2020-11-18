Anita May Quada
Mar 27, 1947- Nov 13, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Anita May Quada, age 73, of New Plymouth, passed away November 13, 2020 at her home in New Plymouth. At her request there will be no services. Cremation is under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Anita’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Anita was born March 27, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon to Tarzan and Ella (Carroll) Johnson. She graduated from Payette High School, then attended TVCC, graduating with an associate degree.
Anita and her husband Jerry were the owners of Quada’s Small Engine Repair in New Plymouth where she was the bookkeeper as well. Anita loved to fish and be in the mountains.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Quada; a son William Coble; two daughters Holly Green (Scott) and Jerri Costa (Tony); her grandchildren Tyler Green, Megan Green, Alyssa Green, Kylie Green, Alex Costa, Mikenzie Costa, and Garrett Costa; two sisters Karen Vail and Marilyn Olher; and one brother David Johnson