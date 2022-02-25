Angus Burke Handley
JULY 22, 1933 — FEB. 20, 2022
PAYETTE
Angus Burke Handley passed away at the Payette Care Center February 20, 2022. Burke was born in Sweet, Idaho July 22, 1933 to Relda and Ethel Handley. Burke’s parents homesteaded approximately ten miles from Sweet. Over several years, the homestead grew to be 2,000 acres. When Burke became old enough, he helped his father work the cattle and crops. When Burke was sixteen his father passed away and ranch hands were hired to help with the cattle and crops. Several months later, his mother moved to Emmett, Idaho with Burke and his younger siblings Elizibeth and Sherm. Burke enlisted in the US Army in April 1951. At the completion of the basic training, he was sent to Korea and was assigned to 25th Infantry Division; 35th Infantry Regiment. He separated from the Army in March 1954 and returned to the Emmett Area. He married Myrna Smith in February 1955. They had four children; Vicki, Randy, Patrick, and Robert. He moved his family to Payette in 1958. Burke and Myrna divorced in 1969. Burke married Maria Davila in 1985 at which time he moved to Ontario, Oregon. He became a father figure to Maria’s children Silvia, Rene, and Jamie. Burke had several Grand Children and Great Grand Children which he cherished very much and he spent a significant amount of time with them when they were within the local area.
After separating from the Army, Burke worked on ranches in the Emmett area and then hauled milk from 1955 through 1974. In 1967 Burke began working at Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario as well. For several years Burke worked both jobs fulltime. During the last few years at Ore-Ida, Burke managed factory operations on the night shift and retired in 1996.
Burke was preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Davis(Jim); his siblings, Nerva, Claire, Keith, Elizabeth, and Sherm. Burke is survived by his wife Maria Handley; his children Randy(Danette), Patrick(Janet), Robert(Josi), Silvia(Juan), Rene, Jamie(Angela); grandchildren Tricia Davis Gullick(Mike), Mike Davis(Stephanie), Matthew Davis(Karie), Jennifer Handley Fischer(Steve), Bryan Handley(Jen), Michelle Cantu(John), Jeanette Perez(Marcos), Tyson Davila(Cassie), Talia Davila; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 1 pm with Military Honors to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.