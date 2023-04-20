Born April 18th, 1971, in Ontario, Oregon to Donald and Sharon Clark of Vale Oregon. Andrea passed away on April 17th, 2023. A broken leg that she had caused a blood clot to form, and it moved to her lungs. She was age 51. Andrea is joined in heaven by brother Brad Clark, Grandfather and Grandmother, Paul and Berta Martin, and Grandfather and Grandmother Eugene and Louise Clark. Andrea was a High School Graduate of Vale High School, Class of ‘89. She was a Treasure Valley Community College Graduate, Class of ‘91.
She also was a Northwest Nazarene University Graduate, Class of ‘94 After graduation and getting married to her husband John, Andrea taught overseas for two years in Saipan. She then returned to the states where she continued teaching. She was a teacher in Vale Oregon for 18 years. She is now survived by husband John, daughter Isabella, son Awane, and parents Sharon and Donald. Andrea loved Christ, her family, her friends, her students, the Malheur County Fair, 4-H, FFA, cheerleading, music, community sporting events, and much more. She was a proud supporter of VHS and the Boise State Broncos.
Her celebration of life service will be held at Vale High School – Friday, April 21st, 2023, at 11 AM. There will be a burial and a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the family through Venmo.