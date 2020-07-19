Anastacio ‘Don’ Costello Gonzales
July 4, 1924 - July 15, 2020
ONTARIO
Anastacio “Don” Costello Gonzales, 97, of Ontario, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 in a local assisted living facility.
Don was born July 4, 1924, in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1943. He was then stationed at Mountain Home Airforce Base where he met the love of his life Mary Faustina Jaramillo and they married March 25, 1944. He was a combat veteran, stationed in Europe during WWII, and honorably discharged as a Corporal in the 349th Bomb Squadron.
Together they raised 6 wonderful children. Susana Gonzales Ross, Tony Gonzales, Hank Gonzales, Jimmy Gonzales (deceased), Julia Gonzales Price, and Kelly Gonzales. They were blessed with several grandchildren, Charles Jackson (deceased), Courtnae Jackson, Jeff Johnson, Kendra Gonzales, Alexandria Gonzales Saldana, Elena Gonzales Allen, Victoria Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Paul Hoch, Marcus Bush, Adriana Bush, Bianca Delgado Gonzales, and Christopher Gonzales.
Don and Mary were the successful business owners of the Gonzales Tortilleria from 1954 to the early ’90s.
Don and Mary loved their community and were heavily involved in the sporting events of their children and the local youth in the community. Don was a talented baseball coach, in which he took his team to the Babe Ruth World Series in the mid to late ’60s. Don was a true sports enthusiast, he loved to play golf and baseball and always enjoyed watching all the local sporting events.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and son Jimmy.
Services will be held on Monday, July 20th at 11 a.m. at the Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Ontario. Due to Covid 19, the funeral services will be limited to immediate family members only.
