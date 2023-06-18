Amy Mitchell, 88, Nyssa, died June 14, 2023, at her home. Services will be on Thursday June 22nd at 11:00 am., at the Nyssa Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Amy was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Richmond, Utah, the daughter of Ray Crawford Lewis and Mary Emma Hamp Lewis. Amy was the 9th of 10 children born to Ray and Mary. They resided in Richmond until the family moved to Nyssa in 1940.
Amy attended school in Nyssa OR and graduated from Nyssa High School in 1953. After completing high school she went to BYU for two years. While there she was the second seat for violin in the BYU Symphony Orchestra. In 1958 she served an LDS mission to Norway.
On July 5, 1961, Amy married Joel Mitchell in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joel had two children from his previous marriage to Phyllis Bair. Phyllis was tragically killed in a car accident leaving Joel to care for his two young children. Amy helped Joel raise his children and in 1964 they had a son, Wayne. Amy has been a widow for the last 27 years after the passing of Joel in 1996.
Amy was an active member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the church. She was always serving others and she taught her children and grandchildren to do the same. In her later years, she served countless hours at the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center. She served another LDS mission in Newark, New York in 2001-2002.
When she was younger she enjoyed bowling. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and later on, great-grandchildren. She always had a hug and a smile for anyone she met.
Amy is survived by a daughter, LaRae of Edmond, OK; two sons and daughters-in-law, David & Anita Mitchell of Port Orchard, WA, and Wayne & Colleen Mitchell of Nyssa, OR; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; and 18 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
Friends and family may attend a viewing at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario, OR on Wednesday June 21st from 6-8 pm. A second viewing will be held at the Nyssa Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to the funeral service on Thursday, June 22nd from 9:30-10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, 316 Good Ave., Nyssa OR 97913.
