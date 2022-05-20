Amanda Robin Abbale Sandberg (Amanda Panda) was born on August 17, 1979 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. In 1984 she and her family moved to Ripon, Wisconsin and in 1991 the family moved to Eugene, Oregon where her dad attended Bible college.
Amanda graduated from Willamette High School in 1999 and married Nathan Sandberg in 2000. They resided in Eugene from 2000-2005 and moved to Arizona where their first child, Nicholas, was born. In 2006, they returned back to Eugene. In 2009 they were blessed with their second child, Cadence. That same year the family moved to Tillamook, Oregon. During that time Amanda was a stay-at-home mother and the family welcomed their third child, Natalie, in 2014. They moved to Ontario, Oregon in 2016. Amanda created a warm and welcoming home for her family. She ventured out into the workforce In 2019. Amanda worked at a medical office and took classes at TVCC until the summer of 2020 when she accepted a position as a grocery store manager.
Amanda is survived by her three children Nicholas, Cadence, and Natalie Sandberg, her mom Marcy Ann Abbale-Hoggatt, her brother and sister-in-law Matt and Katie Schulz, and nephews John Schulz and Matthew Schulz, Matthew’s wife Kate and daughter Amelia, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire Sandberg family. Her dad, David Abbale, and her grandparents preceded her in death.
Amanda will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her tight hugs, her million-dollar smile, her intense love for her children, and her amazing culinary skills! She left a huge hole in all our hearts.
Services for Amanda will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11am at Ontario Nazarene Church on Alameda Dr. The service will be live-streamed on their YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/OntarioNazarene).
