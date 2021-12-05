Alyce Beth
McDaniel
JUNE 1939 — NOV. 18, 2021
ONTARIO
Alyce Beth McDaniel, 82, of Ontario, OR went home to be with Jesus on 18 November 2021 at the Nampa St. Luke’s Hospital due to complications from the COVID-19 CCP virus. Carolynn, Beth’s daughter-in-law, was able to be with her during those final hours.
Beth was born in Scottsbluff, NE in June 1939, the daughter of Walter and Martha Vermeline. Beth graduated Mitchell High School in 1957 and soon after was married to Ross Allen (divorced, deceased). They had two children, Scotty and Alison, while in Nebraska. Then Ross’s flying work brought the young family out to Burley, ID for a year, then Ontario in 1965. In March 1974 Beth married Louie McDaniel. They were happily married until Louie’s death in 2006. She often mentioned how much she missed him. Beth was also preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Elaine.
Beth loved her family always. Selflessly serving them in every way. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, music (was a choir director at the Presbyterian Church for a time) and being involved in her community.
Some of you may have first met Beth at the Holy Rosary Hospital where she worked in the front office and in the credit department. During this time, she enjoyed league bowling as a Holy Roller. Once Louie and Beth developed the McDaniel Mobile Manor, Beth started the Treasure Valley Rental Association to provide local landlords with information and resources to navigate Oregon’s rental laws. She served as president of TRVA for many years.
Another love of Beth’s was playing bridge. She achieved Life Master in May 2009 and was very active in the Ontario ACBL organization. She served as president and a director for many years. She took great pride in working with the club to host Sectional tournaments in Ontario. Bridge friends and partners were like a second family to her. The camaraderie and joy of the game kept her going far longer than might have otherwise been – much to the delight of family and friends alike.
Beth is survived by her two children Scotty (Carolynn) Allen of Santa Barbara, CA and Alison Allen of Ontario; and Louie’s children Beatrice (Bob) Church of Caldwell, Cindy (Paulo) Villarreal, Randy (Donita) McDaniel, and Gary McDaniel all from Ontario. In addition, Beth has 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
This obituary may be viewed, and personal messages left at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com. Please do not send flowers. Charitable gifts in honor of Beth may be made to the Four Rivers Cultural Center or The Navigators. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario for family only.