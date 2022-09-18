Alyce F. Main, 82, of New Plymouth passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her daughters home in Payette. She was born on January 30, 1940 in Ontario, Oregon to Wilmer and Georgetta Rhinehart. She attended school in Ontario and Payette. She married William Ortega in 1955 in Ontario, he sadly passed away in 1961. She then married John Main in 1971. They lived in Lewistown, Montana from 1971-1977 returning back to New Plymouth in 1977. She loved her family very much. She helped with Help them to Hope for about 20 years and loved helping her community. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include: Son, Bill (Trisha) Ortega of Caldwell, Daughter, Deborah (Danny) Vandebogart of Payette ,Daughter, Carrie Hibbard of Boise, Son, Jim (Patti) Ortega of Payette, Daughter, Cindi (Tony) Shaver of Nampa, Son, JR Ayers of Emmett, Daughter, Nancy (Larry) Lancaster of Oregon, Daughter, Mary Main of Oregon, Son, Ronnie Main of Oregon, Daughter, Lois Main of Oregon, Sister, Charlene of Nampa, 23 Grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband John Main, her parents, 9 siblings and 3 Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 20th at 11:00am Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette with a luncheon to follow at The American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave Payette.
