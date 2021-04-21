Alvin Victor Shaw JULY 11, 1926-APRIL 15, 2021
ONTARIO
Alvin Victor Shaw passed away on Thursday April 15, 2021 where he was undergoing therapy for a broken hip. Alvin was 94 years of age. He is preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Shaw, his mom Loua and his dad John Shaw.
Alvin Shaw leaves behind his five kids Rod Shaw, Kevin Shaw, Brian Shaw, Gary Shaw and Chris Shaw. He also leaves behind his wife of thirty-seven years. Mary Lou Shaw and six step kids. David Webster, Dennis Webster, Kim Walker, Cathy Marvin, Jim Webster and John Webster and several grandkids and great grandkids. He was very proud of all of them.
Alvin Shaw was born to Loua and John Shaw on July 11, 1926 in La Grande, Oregon. The Shaw family then moved to Mesa Idaho in 1926. Where he attended grade school until his 8th year. In his 9th grade year he went to driving truck for the Forest Service in McCall, Idaho. Alvin finished his schooling in Weiser, Idaho.
Alvin Shaw joined the Navy in 1942. Of many journeys he was stationed in the Pacific at Iwo Jima where he drove truck with supplies. They were on a tug boat coming home and it broke down and they got pulled into Hawaii. Alvin Victor Shaw was discharged in 1944 from Weiser, Idaho.
When Alvin was discharged from the service, he was one of the bunch of boys who started at the Promona pool hall and painted foot prints to the Sheriff’s office. “It was a prank that they did on the Sheriff”
Alvin then married his first wife Valoura Nash in 1950. They two had 6 children together. Five boys and one girl. Rod Shaw, Kevin Shaw, Gary Shaw, Brian Shaw and Chris Shaw, Debbie Shaw. The two divorced after 31 years.
In 1985 Alvin Shaw married the love of his life Marry Lou Adams Webster. They were married in Oregon City. Then the two ventured up to Alaska, where Alvin drove truck hauling fish.
One of the things Alvin Shaw was very proud of was working on the Hells Canyon Dam. Alvin worked logging truck in Spokane. Then he worked long haul in hauling a variety of stuff.
In 1988 he retired and started to play his music. He loved to play his harmonica. He played with Blue Mt. old time fiddlers and Gem State old time fiddlers and many other places. He also loved to go camping.
There will be a graveside service at 2pm Friday April 23 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Weiser, Id. You are welcome to join us at Kirley’s Restaurant in Ontario following. No Host dinner.