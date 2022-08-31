Alvin ‘Ray’ Baker FEB. 19, 1949 — AUG. 22, 2022
PAYETTE
Alvin “Ray” Baker, 73, of Payette, ID passed away on August 22, 2022. Ray spent his last days at home surrounded by his family after a very aggressive and short battle with an incredibly rare cancer.
Ray was born on February 19, 1949 in Ontario OR, son of Minnie and Raymond Baker. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He was often called “Pops” or “RB”. To his great-grandson he was knows as “2 Papa”. Everyone and anyone that Ray met was instantly a friend and found themselves laughing at what his family and friends like to call “Ray-isms”. Ray had a saying for any situation and often left those around him laughing and without words.
Ray attended college at Oregon Technical Institute where he met the love of his life Peggy Murray. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Auto Diesel Mechanics in 1971, Ray accepted a job at May Trucking where he went on to work for 27 years until 1999. In 1999 Ray started work for Idaho Power and retired from there in 2012.
Ray and Peggy wed in March of 1972 (celebrated 50 years in March of 2022), and in 1974 they built the home they lived in until his death. One of Ray’s greatest joys was entertaining and barbecuing for family in his home and he was always happy to share his recipe, step by step. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, whitewater rafting, and riding side by sides with friends and family. Ray worked just as hard as he played and could fix anything that was broken. “Hero”, “Greatest man I ever knew”, “Heart of Gold”, are just a few of the sentiments mentioned when talking about Ray. “One of a Kind” fits best.
Just as Ray was one of a kind, so was his cancer. After months and months of biopsies, a major femur resection and replacement, labs, scans and tests, only one diagnosis that stuck was called Epithelioid Spindle Cell Rhabdomyosarcoma with Ewing Sarcoma 1. There are only 5 other cases that have been reported of this cancer. The doctors question this diagnosis and believe it took on another mutation and would make him possibly the only documented person that has ever had this type of rare sarcoma.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Minnie Baker. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, son Ryan (Brooke) Baker, daughter Raelyn Baker (Tony Bingham), Brother Ken (Jolene) Baker, Sisters Judy Shaver, and Rosemary (Gil) Hough, Grandchildren Audrieana, RayAnn, Taylor, Rossin, Fallyn, Taia, Emmie, and Brynn, and great grandson Damon as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends that he called family.
The family invites you to a celebration of life with an open house on September 24, 2022 from 2pm- 6p, at the Baker home 2650 NE 19th Ave, Payette, ID 83661. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Ray’s name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT.