Almeda Francis Coons
Feb. 26, 1928 — Sept. 21, 2020
WEISER
Miss Almeda Coons passed to her heavenly reward on Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at age 92 in her home in Weiser, Idaho surrounded by friends and her beloved dog, Tru-lee.
Almeda was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on February 26, 1928. After a 10 week stay in the hospital, Almeda was adopted by Albert Francis Coons (1889-1950) and his wife Clara Almeda (Jagger) Coons (1891-1961).
Almeda attended the Parco Schools through the 8th grade and then on to Rawlins, Wyoming for high school, graduating from Rawlins High School in 1946.
Almeda attended Sterling Presbyterian College in Sterling, Kansas graduating in January, 1950 with a Bachelor’s degree in English. Her first job was in a mission school in Ezel, Kentucky. After Almeda’s father passed in April 1950 ,Almeda and her mother moved to Nampa, Idaho to be close to her mother’s brother, Barbe Jagger.
In the Fall of 1950, the Idaho State Department of Education advertised a 9th grade English position at Weiser High School. In those days, Weiser High School was housed in the Intermountain Institute buildings.
Almeda was a fixture at Weiser High School for 40 years. She unabashedly participated in faculty skits at Homecoming and loved a good prank. Her “First Day Speech” was legendary and re-enacted with great joy at class reunions over the years. Her “kids” are, to this day, some of the best grammarians around. Most can still diagram a sentence successfully, recall a Shakespeare play, or recall the protagonist in a classic English novel.
After 40 wonderful years teaching “my kids”, Almeda retired in the Spring of 1990.
While living and teaching in Weiser, Almeda was able to locate and become acquainted with her birth mother, Nellie C. Stalnaker (1898-1972), and father, Roy William Fees (1890-1980). After these happy reunions, Almeda proudly reported, “I am 1000% German!”
Almeda never had a television because, in her words, “I don’t want that stuff in my head!” Almeda loved literature and read everything friends suggested or brought by, regardless of topic or genre. She loved books on faith and classical music, especially Handel’s Messiah performed by the Chicago Symphony. Almeda was very musically inclined playing the flute, the accordion, the piano, and the organ.
Almeda was devoted to her Lutheran Church in Emmett, Idaho and seldom missed Sunday service, even when she had to be lifted from her car and wheeled into the sanctuary. Almeda had a deep and lasting prayer life and never forgot a petition or request to lift someone’s needs in prayer to the Lord.
Almeda was loved and cared for by so many wonderful people over the years who drove her to appointments, fixed her meals, fixed her hair, collected her mail, handled her business, tended to her medical needs, maintained her home, her yard and car, and accompanied her to Church on Sundays in Emmett when she was no longer able to drive.
On Friday, October 2, from 3:00 to 5:00PM, friends are invited to stop by Thomason Funeral Home and offer their final regards to Almeda. No program is planned at that time.
Memorial services will be conducted at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 So. Hayes St., Emmett, Idaho. 11:00AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Miss Coons will be laid to rest alongside her adoptive parents in the Rawlins Wyoming Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Almeda’s name to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 South Hayes Ave, Emmett, ID 83617.