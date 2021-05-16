Allynn Wright Carter
OCT. 12, 1923 — MAY 6, 2021
PAYETTE
Allynn (Lynn) Carter, 97, passed away peacefully May 06 in Eagle Point, Oregon. She was born in Noble, Illinois to Harry and Bertha Wright. She attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University. It was in college where she met her husband, Pete Carter. After moving around the United States for Pete’s job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pete and Lynn retired and lived for many years in Payette, Idaho. She was a member of the Payette Methodist church and the local P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) chapter. P.E.O. is committed to helping women pursue higher education and she had four daughters that benefitted from her guidance to an education beyond high school.
Lynn was an avid birder. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Throughout their lives she and Pete exposed their family to outdoor activities like camping, canoeing, swimming, and exploring whatever part of the country they were living in at the time. After retirement, golfing, birding and flowers were her main joys that kept her active and engaged in the outdoors.
Lynn is survived by her four daughters and their families: Jill Carter (Steve Pasteur), Jean (Keith) Williams, Susan (John) Albertson, and Elizabeth Carter. She was proud of her six grandchildren and was always entertained by her 10 great-grandchildren. Pete and Lynn moved from Payette to Eagle Point a few years ago to be closer to their daughters. Her life was long and full, and her family will always feel her love. A private service will be held in the future at the Westside Cemetery, Lakeview Oregon.