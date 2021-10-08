Allen Max Whitaker
MARCH 23, 1933 — OCT. 2, 2021
VALE
Allen Max Whitaker, 88, passed away on October 2, 2021, in a Boise hospital. He was born on March 23, 1933 at Bountiful, Utah, the 2nd child and first son of Allen Edmond and Eva Barlow Whitaker. His father, grandfather and uncles farmed,and Max grew up loving the outdoors, learning to run the farm machinery and to milk cows. He was his daddy’s boy, and spent most of his time in his father’s company and his Grandfather Whitaker’s, becoming proficient in all aspects of running a dairy farm. He knew how to use horse-drawn equipment, as well as tractors. When Max was 13, his father was killed in a highway accident on a tractor. Eighteen months later, his mother brought her 2 sons and 3 daughters to Vale, where she bought a small farm east of town. Then Max began to farm as well as go to school. About 1950, his mom sold that place and bought a farm 3 miles west of Vale, where Max continued to farm the land. It was hard work, and he made the decision not to go back to school for his senior year. Max met Olga Sanders at a church dance in 1951. They were married on Aug. 8, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They are the parents of 3 sons, Lowell, Stan and Chris, and 5 daughters, Mona, Jacki, Irene, Connie and Darlene, all born in Nyssa. Their children all went through the Vale school system, married, and have their own families. Max and Olga celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in August.He was a wise and loving father, as well as a buddy and friend to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a good and honest man, who valued his family and taught them well. Max liked to take them to the fields with him, and taught his kids to drive tractors and trucks, and to work on the farm and the dairy,Max farmed the same eighty acres for 33 years, plus other rented land, working off the farm at the same time by hauling milk to the creamery in Payette, testing cow herds for the Dairy Association and working for Ore-Ida. In 1985 he sold the farm to his son Lowell, and he and Olga lived on other farms, then bought a house in town and lived there for 18 years. Max kept farming with Lowell.Max was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For many years he served as Scoutmaster of Troop 453. Twenty-one young men earned their Eagle rank under his leadership, including his sons, Lowell, Stan and Chris, who can tell you that Dad made them work harder for that award than any other scout had to. Max and Olga served a mission for the church from March, 2000 to March 2002, at Adam-ondi-Ahman in Missouri. Max worked out of doors, supervising the trimming and transplanting of trees, mowing of lawns, and general upkeep of this church property. His fellow missionaries called him the “plant manager.” Upon their return to Vale, Max has worked with Lowell on the farm for the past 20 years, irrigating, fencing and running the swather. They have lived comfortably and happily the last 8 years in a house belonging to Ruth and Lowell, across the street from the old home place. Allen Max Whitaker was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn baby girl and 2 stillborn baby great-grandsons. Max is survived by by his wife Olga, three sons: Lowell Allen (Ruth) Whitaker; Stanley John (Nancy) Whitaker and Christopher Max (Amanda) Whitaker; five daughters: Mona Lee (Doug) Searle; Jacki Lin (Michael) Weideman; Irene Kay (Art) Winters; Connie Rae (Robert) King, and Darlene Mae (Scott) Butler. He is also survived by his brother Ray (Thelma) Whitaker; sisters Lorna Miller, Janet (Charles) Hales and Kay Stark. Thirty-two grandchildren survive him, seventy-two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Oregon.