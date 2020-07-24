Allen Phillips
Oct. 15, 1942 - July 9, 2020
ONTARIO
On Thursday, July 9th, 2020, with hurting hearts we lost our very well loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Allen Phillips, in Ontario Oregon.
Allen was born October 15th, 1942 to Harry Alton Phillips, (Hap) and Ethelda Phillips (Buddy) in Baker City, Oregon. He was one of four children born to Hap and Buddy. They lived on a ranch on the foothills of the Elkhorn Range of the Blue Mountains. A beautiful property that he deeply loved.
Allen was many things to many people but mostly he was loved by all. He was a loving husband, a great father, an excellent listener, a mentor, a best friend. Allen was one of the hardest working people we have ever known. He was honest, loving, and over all just a genuine great person who loved life and cracked silly jokes. He had many passions in life; working his farm, fishing, being with family and friends, and had a voracious love of seafood.
Allen was a jack of all trades and mastered them all. He was a horse farrier, horse trainer, bought and sold cattle, rancher, fireman, real estate agent, and retired as the Baker County Assessor of many years.
Allen’s first love and wife was Marilee Phillips who sadly lost her life to a long battle with breast cancer. He adored her and cherished the memories and great times he had with her and their children, Corrina and Damon Phillips. There were vacations, rodeos, camping, boating, hunting, 4-H and so much more. He was a kind man but taught his children that if you do nothing at all work hard, be proud and always treat people the way you would like to be treated.
Allen, after losing his wife Marilee, was blessed with a new love, Marjorie Spratt. They married June 21, 1991. As two separate families we so effortlessly became one. It’s not surprising Allen would find love again and another amazing woman, Marjorie, that he also adored and they created wonderful new memories. His heart was so big and full of love it had to be shared. They had a full life full of love and adventures. That brings us to all new memories of holidays, trips, kids and numerous summers with a house full of love and grandkids.
I, Corrina Phillips, Allen’s daughter was asked to write this. I asked my siblings for their input and all of our thoughts were the same, a great man, a best friend, with this quirky sense of humor. We can all say that he is in our hearts and souls and will be missed forever. We are thankful to be blessed with the man we call Dad, Allen Phillips.
Allen Phillips lost his life to cancer. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Hap and Buddy Phillips, wife Marilee Phillips, and brother George Phillips. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Phillips, their five children, daughters: Corrina Phillips, (Brett Pierce); Michelle McClure, (Rick McClure); Marylin Spratt, (Trent Fortney); and sons: Michael Spratt and Damon Phillips; his sisters: Joyce Williams, (Woody Williams); and Helen Hopkins; grandchildren: James Fillion, Marilee Fillion, (Brenden Clerget); John Phillips, (Sharee Phillips); Nisha Phillips-Wade, (Jeremiah Wade); Michael McClure, (Jennifer McClure); and Brock Foster; ten great-grandchildren, and his cousins.
As we say goodbye for now you are missed and we have big holes in our hearts, but time will heal us and the memories we cherish will help to fill the void. We know you are looking down on us and will guide us through this difficult time and the memory of one of your jokes will make us smile. With love, your family.
There will be a virtual service at the Haren-Wood Funeral Home website obituary page. It will be available on July 30, 2020. It may be viewed at Haren-Wood.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity, homeless shelter or animal shelter.
