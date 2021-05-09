Allen Henry Solterbeck
MARCH 14, 1923 — APRIL 23, 2021
PAYETTE
Allen Henry Solterbeck, 98, of Payette went to be with Betty, his wife of almost 75 years on April 23 2021 from his home and a hundred feet from where he was born. Condolences may be made to Allen’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Allen was born March 14 1923, to HB & Louise Solterbeck. He grew up on the family farm the youngest of 3 boys and older than his 3 sisters. He slept on the screened in porch, summer & winter. Every Sunday the family would worship at St John’s United Church of Christ in Payette where his grandparents were founding members. He always said we lived in the best place on earth!
In the summer when the water was in the canal, that’s where they would take their bath after working on the farm. They had a bar of soap hidden in the weeds.
When he was a teenager, he always had money in his pocket because he would go from farm to farm working and harvesting making $1 and sometimes $1.50 a day. After he got done with the farms around his home, he would go stay at Uncle Hein & Aunt Rose’s place on Washoe and work the farms around that area, and then he would go the Uncle Ed’s outside of New Plymouth and work on the farms around that area.
Both of his brothers were in the service during the World War II. His dad & he raised pigs for the war effort, so Allen had an exemption from serving. However, he had his physical and was ready to go when they dropped the bomb and ended the war. He never liked to talk about the war because he lost a lot of classmates and his best friend.
Allen went to Boise Business College, where he studied to be an accountant and he cleaned the college for his tuition. He got a job in an accountant’s office and after working in a small office he decided that this wasn’t for him and went home to the farm.
He met Betty at The Pup downtown Payette, where she was the waitress, cook, and dishwasher. He asked if he could walk her home, and soon they were married, September 1st 1945 at the Methodist preacher’s home. Allen pushed Betty down the middle of main street in a wheelbarrow for their shivaree, even making the police officer pull over to let them by. For their honeymoon they took the bus to Weiser, stayed at the Washington Hotel, went to dinner, swimming, and a movie. The next morning, they took the bus back to Payette and started picking prunes.
The next April they went to California with Betty’s brother Bill & Louise Lords because Bill had a job and said there was one for dad. Since jobs were scarce around Payette they went. Allen’s job was cleaning the service station where Bill worked. He got another job for Standard Oil pumping gas and doing grease jobs. The station was ½ way between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and one day he pumped gas for Clark Gable & Sonja Henie. They were back at the farm before their first son was born.
In addition to raising pigs, they milked cows. When Allen decided that they were losing money milking cows they started raising steers. Then he changed to sheep. He really loved lambing time and raised sheep until he was 84.
When their boys were graduating from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, Allen became assistant troop leader along with Don Magnuson & Cy Rich. Don Hardenbrook was troop leader at first and then Allen became the troop leader, all helping to nurture the boys to become Eagle Scouts and even helping out at the Boy Scout Camp, Camp Billy Rice at Warm Lake. Allen earned the Silver Beaver, the highest award for a Boy Scout leader.
In the late 60’s Allen & Betty, Don & Betty Magnuson and Kenny & Fern (sister) Klein rented a cabin at Bear Idaho, where he loved to hunt for deer, fish for trout, hunt for morel mushrooms, and pick huckleberries. They loved the area and made friends with the locals, bringing them produce from the garden all summer long. They were able to purchase a cabin site from Bud & Mavis McGahey and our cabin was built by them and their children & spouses in 1977. Their best friends Don & Betty Magnuson built a cabin right next door, and they also had wonderful road trips with them too. The cabin is a wonderful legacy to leave for their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thank you to June, Brenda & Erica from Canyon Home Care & Hospice, and a huge thank you to Maria. With-out these amazing people we would not be able to have let dad stay in his home.
Allen is survived by his son, Gary (Terri) Solterbeck of Payette, daughter Norma (Scott) Olson of Payette, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister Shirley Wayman of Coos Bay Oregon.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Lords) Solterbeck, parents, two brothers Claude & Bob Solterbeck, 2 sisters Fern Klein & Marilyn Harris, and son Tobe Solterbeck.
A Celebration of Life picnic will be held for Allen and Betty on Saturday June 19th at 4pm at their home in Payette.