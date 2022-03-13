Allen Lee Closson, 68, of Ontario passed away March 3, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
Allen was born on July 14, 1953 to Harold and Mildred Closson in Gordon, Nebraska and welcomed home by 3 older brothers, Roger, Robert and Chester.
Allen moved with his parents to Oregon in 1966. They settled in Ontario where he attended high school. There he met and married his high school sweetheart, Sally Jo Young in December of 1971. Their son Bill was born in 1973.
Allen worked as a truck driver for Valley Paving and Clearwater Concrete until his retirement in 2020.
Allen loved the outdoors, often going fishing and camping with Sally and their dog Easy. They also spent a lot of the summer up at their cabin in Warren, Idaho that he built with his brother-in-law Kent and nephews Troy and Galen Fairbank. He also had a passion for VW Bugs.
Allen is survived by his wife Sally, son and daughter-in-law Bill and Diana of Payette, grandsons Zachary, Austin (MacKenzie) of Payette, Corey (Sierra) of Boise, granddaughter Megann (Jacoby) of Payette, brothers Robert of Nebraska, Chester (Sue) of Wisconsin, sister-in-laws Anita Closson of Nebraska, Gloria (Kent) Fairbank of Idaho, mother-in-law Verna Young of Idaho as well as 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his best pal/travel buddy Easy.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Harold and Mildred, brother Roger, father-in-law John C. Young, sister-in-laws Linda Young and Carolyn Closson.
Per his request, there will be no services as he wouldn’t want anyone to make a fuss.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Closson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.